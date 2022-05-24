Wage Board approves P31 increase for CV minimum wage earners

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-7 has approved a P31 increase for all minimum wage earners across Central Visayas.

This was confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital by Joe Tomongha, labor sector representative on the wage board.

Tomongha said that the P31 increase was agreed upon by all members of the board on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The wage board is composed of the regional director of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 as chairperson, the regional directors of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-7 and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) as vice-chairpersons, two employer sector representatives, and two labor sector representatives.

Tomomgha added that they also approved a P500 monthly increase in the wages of the region’s house helps or kasambahays.

In effect, the region’s kasambahays will now receive a minimum of P5,500 monthly from P5,000.

Since April, Tomongha said they have been conducting consultations and deliberations in the wage board for the wage hike after four wage hike petitions were filed before the RTWPB-7.

This includes the wage hike petition from the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) which sought to raise the minimum wage to P834.

Currently, the minimum wage in Central Visayas is from P351 to P404.

“Ang pelimiro namong gisabotan kung mohatag bami (ug increase) or dili. Nagsabot mi nga mohatag pero karong adlawa, nagsabot mi kung pilay amount. Balig walo ka factor among gipilian ug gi-compute namo. Pero amo nalang gikuan sa average niya nga P31,” Tomongha said.

“History ni siya sa Region 7 nga nakahatag ug 31,” he added.

Tomongha added that the new minimum wage in the region would be implemented 15 days after its publication.

“Humana man to ug pirma namo, gi-review na sad sa NWPC (National Wages and Productivity Commission) sa Central Visayas. Unya ibalik na siya karon, mao to’y singnan namo ang final nga wage order,” he added. /rcg

