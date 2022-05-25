EOC prepared for start of limited F2F classes in Cebu City’s urban schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said it is ready for the implementation of the limited face-to-face classes in urban public schools here on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said in an interview on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, that a “template” has been set by the Department of Education, Department of Health, and the local government unit on the holding of limited F2F classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nahibaw naman sila (schools) ana. Before they are issued a clearance to proceed, han-ay naman na,” said Garganera when asked about their preparation for the holding of F2F classes in urban public schools.

Garganera said each school has a designated isolation center for those with persisting COVID-19 systems.

If a student enters the school with a fever, he or she will be isolated first and monitored awaiting EOC response.

“The usual policy nato nga if naay momanifest ig ingana is i-isolate nato. They have our contact numbers naman, morespond dayon mi,” said Garganera.

The child will be brought to the swabbing centers and their homes will be checked if they can qualify for the home isolation.

Currently, there are two swabbing centers in Cebu City. One is in Barangay Banilad and the other is in Barangay Sawang Calero.

If the child qualifies for home isolation, they will be brought home, or they will be brought to a quarantine center with the permission of the parents.

Garganera said they are confident that the system placed in the mountain schools will work in the urban schools as well.

However, they expect that more homes in the urban barangays may not qualify for home isolation.

Still, since the students will be fully vaccinated, the EOC is not worried very much of transmission as long as the health protocols are being practiced in schools.

