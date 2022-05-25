Toledo City hospital launches probe on death of woman, baby at childbirth

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Toledo City General Hospital has launched an investigation to shed light on the death of a woman and her baby during childbirth.

The hospital, in an official statement dated May 24 and published on social media, said it is now conducting a probe into the death of Immaline Villarino and her baby.

“The Management is already conducting a thorough investigation of the incident, following careful preliminary talks with the family since last week,” portions of the statement read.

They also vowed to hold accountable those who will be found responsible for the deaths of the mother and her child.

In the meantime, they extended their sympathies and condolences to the grieving family.

“We sympathize deeply with the Caba & Villarino families on the death of Mrs. Immaline and her baby,” they added.

Villarino’s relatives sought justice for the untimely death of Immaline and her child, whom they believed died allegedly due to medical negligence.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyLa last May 23, Immaline’s husband, identified as Joevinel Magno, said the hospital’s attending physicians, midwives, and other healthcare personnel failed to save her and the baby.

Shortly after Immaline succumbed to excessive bleeding, Magno said they already reported the incident to the hospital’s executives but the family was not satisfied with the answers provided to them.

Immaline was rushed to Toledo City General Hospital two weeks ago for internal examination after complaining of stomach pains. However, it turned out that she was in labor and was immediately confined at the hospital.

According to Magno’s accounts, the decision for physicians and midwives to transfer her to a bigger hospital was already ‘too late’.

Shortly before Immaline was transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), he said her condition did not look good as her skin started to turn yellow, and that she kept complaining about severe pains.

When they arrived at VSMMC in Cebu City, which is situated roughly 47 kilometers north of Toledo City, he added that he overhead a doctor reprimanding the midwife accompanying them, and asking why it took some time to transport the mother to their hospital.

Medical workers in VSMMC attempted to save Immaline’s baby through a cesarean operation but the newborn did not survive.

The mother passed away shortly due to internal bleeding brought about by a five-hour labor and wounds in her uterus.

Meanwhile, the Toledo City General Hospital urged the public to avoid perpetuating false and baseless accusations against the family, their hospital, and any of their personnel.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we humbly ask the public to respect the bereaved family. We urge everyone to wait for the outcome of this investigation and avoid unnecessary prejudicial comments at this point in time,” they added. /rcg

