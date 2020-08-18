Phase 3 of Toledo City Hospital improvement to begin before year’s end

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City plans to begin with phase three of the improvement of the city’s hospital before the end of 2020.

In an update on the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), the Toledo City Council has already approved on Monday, August 17, 2020, the authority for the city to grant the contract for the improvement of the facility.

John Roseller Layan, the city’s information officer, said the third phase of the improvement of the city hospital will bring a “total renovation” of the hospital, which is currently categorized as an “infirmary.”

“Basically ang covered ana is ang babaw sa hospital, the fixtures and the offices aron more or less, upgraded na gyud na siya,” Layan told CDN Digital.

(Basically, what is covered in the project is the improvement of the upper floor of the hospital, the fixtures and the offices so that it will be more or less upgraded already.)

The PIO, however, has not mentioned the total contract price for the upgrading of the hospital.

Toledo City is a third income class city in the midwestern part of Cebu province. It is 46.2 kilometers west of Cebu City via the Toledo-Manipis Road.

Layan said this is one of the city’s initial steps in its bid to apply for the upgrading of the city hospital into a level 1 medical facility.

“Usa sa requirement nga mag-level one mi is really the improvement, total renovation of the hospital,” Layan said.

(One of the requirements to be able to go to level one is the improvement, total renovation of the hospital.)

According to Layan, they are just waiting for the more additional documentary requirements and processes before the groundworks of the project will kick off. /bmjo

