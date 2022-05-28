Senior citizen financial assistance release in Cebu City begins today

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The senior citizen financial assistance is being released in Cebu City starting today, May 28, 2022.

Senior citizens all over the city gathered in the different barangay gyms such as Barangays Guadalupe, Mambaling, Tejero, and Basak San Nicolas among others.

As early as 8 a.m., senior citizens have already lined up at the gyms to get their P2,000 financial assistance for the months of April and May 2022.

The departments of the City Hall are helping in the disbursement for the distribution in the barangays as the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) said that this would be the lone distribution in the barangays.

The distribution will continue next week at the City Hall Finance Building, which may be far for the senior citizens. So they are encouraged to take the chance now.

The distribution at the barangays will end at 5 p.m., so the senior citizens are given enough time to get their financial assistance.

The 21,941 senior citizens, who have their cash cards, will be able to withdraw the said amount from any ATMs as well, preferably Landbank of the Philippines ATMs for free withdrawal.

Rudy, a 63-year-old, senior citizen in Barangay Inayawan, said that he was surprised that the cash assistance was early this month since they had been used to the distribution being every three months.

Still, he is glad to receive the financial assistance so that he can buy his monthly maintenance medicines for his illnesses.

“Dako kaayo nig tabang ang financial assistance, bisan gamay, mapalit nag maintenance nga tambal,” said the senior citizen.

(The financial assistance is a big help even if this is just a measly sum, this can be used to buy our maintenance medicine.)

City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes already said that they were trying to disburse the assistance monthly since the pandemic had been slowing down.

They are hoping to make it monthly because seniors need the P1,000 financial assistance per month for their needs and expenses such as medicine.

While the disbursement continues in the barangay gyms, house-to-house distribution is also being done for bed-ridden seniors.

Senior citizens must bring their Office for the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) identification card (ID) and own ballpen in order to get their financial assistance.

