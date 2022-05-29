Cloudy, partly cloudy skies over Metro Cebu from Monday to Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu will have cloudy to partly cloudy skies from Monday, May 30, to Thursday, June 2, Pagasa Visayas said.

This means that rainshowers and thunderstorms may be experienced anytime during the period.

Pagasa Visayas said the same weather condition may also be experienced in the rest of Cebu Province.

Temperature will also range from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius, Pagasa Visayas said, in a weather forecast released on Sunday, May 29.

Moreover, heat index or the apparent temperature in Metro Cebu will range from 38 to 39 degrees Celsius. A heat index of 39 degrees Celsius falls under the extreme caution category.

The Pagasa Mactan Weather Station that is based in Lapu Lapu City logged temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius at 2:26 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Heat index on Saturday also reached 40 degrees Celsius.

Cebuanos are advised to drink enough water, wear light-colored clothes, bring umbrellas and shades, if possible, when outdoors as a heat index this high could result to heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and may later on lead to heat stroke with continued exposure to the sun.

Metro Cebu comprises seven cities including Carcar, Cebu City, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, and Talisay, and six municipalities including Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.

Pagasa Visayas added that Metro Cebu’s coastal waters will remain light to moderate with wave height ranging from 0.5 to 1.3 meters.

Aside from the Southwest Monsoon, locally known as Habagat, affecting the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas and the trough of a low pressure area affecting the southern section of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said they have not monitoring any major weather systems that may affect the Visayas.

