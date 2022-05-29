‘Drunk’ driver hurt in Cebu City road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A car crashed and rolled over after its driver was believed to have fallen asleep while travelling along V. Urgello Street in Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City at dawn on Sunday, May 29.

Renzo del Rosario, data management chief of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said the driver may have been intoxicated, a possible reason why he fell asleep while driving.

CDRRMO has begged off from naming the car driver.

The driver, del Rosario said, sustained bruises on his left arm and a cut on his forehead but he refused first aid treatment from responding emergency personnel. He also asked not to be brought to the hospital.

Quoting initial reports, del Rosario said, the driver was travelling along V. Urgello Street when he crashed causing his vehicle to rollover and hitting a motorcycle that was parked on the sidewalk.

He said the driver remained conscious and was able to immediately go out of the vehicle.

The accident was reported to Cebu City’s Command Center at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 29.

Rescue Squad personnel were immediately sent to the area to contain a possible gas leak and recover the vehicle to clear of the road of obstruction.

Quoting information relayed by traffic investigators, Police Staff Sergeant Gemer Abrica, desk officer of Abellana Police Station, said that the car driver and the motorcycle owner reached a settlement shortly after the accident happened.

Don’t Drink and Drive

Meanwhile, del Rosario is asking the public not to drive if they are intoxicated to avoid accidents.

“Kung naka inom tag alcoholic beverages labi na gikan ug tagay sa mga barkada or family gatherings, mahimo sakay nalang tag mga taxi, grab car or pahatud pauli sa atong mga ginikanan or migo/miga na wala naka inom para ma luwas ta sa mga disgrasiya namahitabo sa dalan,” he said.

It is also important to always observe traffic rules and regulations.

“Among gi awhag ang kataohan sa pagamping, sunod sa traffic rules kung magmaneho sa ilang mga sakayan/motorsiklo para malikay sa disgrasiya,” del Rosario added.

He said that the number of road accidents in Cebu City increased since pandemic restrictions were eased and since Cebuanos were again allowed to go out of their homes.

From May 1 to 29, 2022, Cebu City’s Command Center already recorded 135 vehicular accidents, which is way higher than the 72 accidents that were reported in April.

