Ellen Adarna gave netizens a good laugh with hilarious comment on Pia Wurtzbach’s IG post

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ellen Adarna gave her fans something to talk and laugh about after the Cebuana socialite and actress posted a hilarious comment on a very sexy video of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

In a recent Instagram video, Wurtzback could be seen wearing an orange bikini which emphasized her breasts while enjoying her vacation in Amanpulo, Palawan with her fiancee Jeremy Jauncey.

“Wanna jump in the pool with us? 😆 @jeremyjauncey @amanpulo,” the beauty queen wrote as caption.

Adarna made sure to post her comment on Wurtzbach’s video.

“Mas malumos kos boobs nimo kaysa sa tubig lol bestinboobs award goes to pia wurtzbach 😂😂😂,” she wrote.

Earlier, the actress made a decision to have her breast implants already remove after experiencing an illness that caused back pain and fatigue.

