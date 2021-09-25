PDEA-7 to Cebu City brgys: Help us monitor transients in your areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The barangays are encouraged to help monitor the activities of the transients in their areas, especially of their possible engagement in illegal drug activities.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7), said that constant coordination from the barangays would greatly help them in monitoring possible illegal activities involving transients or renters in boarding houses in Cebu City, especially since the agency had not enough personnel to monitor every barangay in the city.

PDEA-7 has only 140 personnel.

“The barangays can greatly help us in this aspect since we don’t have personnel in every barangay,” said Alcantara.

“Barangays have ‘barangay residents inventory’ or BRI. If updated regularly, this is helpful for the barangays to monitor activities in their areas, especially if there are transients there,” she said.

“In Cebu City, the local government has an administrative board that hears complaints on public nuisance. A boarding house, for example, found to be used more than once in the conduct of illegal drug activities may be considered a public nuisance, and the board may order for its closure,” she said.

Alcantara made this call after the arrest of three individuals, who were caught with 50 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Upper Bonbonan in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City last Thursday, September 23.

The suspected shabu confiscated from the suspects had an estimated market value of P340,000.

Alcantara said those arrested were a jobless renter, a carpenter and a call center agent.

Juanario Ortega Jr., 23, a jobless renter; and his alleged cohorts Richard Gallarde, 46, a carpenter; and Keisha Renee Ventic, 34, a call center agent, were detained at the PDEA-7 detention cell in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City, pending the filing of charges, said Alcantara

Investigation showed that Ortega, who rented a house which was previously a store in Barangay Labangon, that he had occupied for two months already.

The rent for the house was allegedly P150 a day.

Alcantara said that they had been monitoring Ortega and his cohorts for two weeks before they conducted the buy-bust operation in his rented house.

She said that Ortega could dispose 100 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

For his part, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, director of the Cebu City Police Office, has also expressed concern over the transients here in Cebu City, considering that the city is where most people would want to work.

“Para aware ang atoang barangay officials kung kinsa na nga mga tawhana. Mao na nga sa kadako sa atoang syudad, daghan kaayo tag transient. Di pod na nila ma ato but I know, naa na silay database ana,” he said.

(So that our barangay officials will be made aware of who these people are. That is because of the size of our city, we have a lot of transients. They [the barangay officials] cannot also monitor them all the time, but I know that they [the barangay] have a database for that.)

RELATED STORIES

5 arrested as PDEA-7 agents dismantle another drug den in Cebu City

PDEA-7 chief: Drug sting in Central Luzon expected to cause dent in supply in CV

PDEA-7 intensifies random K9 inspections in piers, airports, warehouses

After shutting down drug dens, what is next?

Law enforcers dismantle 26 drug dens in CV in eight months

PDEA-7 chief: Cebu City still 100% affected by drugs

PDEA-7: Drug dens our priority targets

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy