Heart Evangelista does editorial shoot in Cannes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Now here’s another iconic Heart Evangelista moment!

In a powder blue ball gown, socialite Heart Evangelista-Escudero posed for the cameras on a beach in Cannes for an editorial photoshoot.

After making waves online with her Cannes Film Festival debut appearance, Heart is making more smoke online as she fires up in this photoshoot.

In one of her Instagram posts, she said, “When art and fashion take form in beautiful Cannes. Editorial shoot with the one and only @nicolasgerardin and coordination by my love @mohiebdahabieh. In @tonywardcouture and @messikajewelry ☁️.”

It was indeed a shoot worth obsessing over.

‘SHE IS KILLING IT’ 😱LOOK: After making her debut on the Cannes red carpet, Heart Evangelista-Escudero is all glammed… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, May 29, 2022

With her hair tied up and her tanned skin, Heart did one heck of a shoot once again.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Heart Evangelista goes sari-sari shopping: ‘Ang saya-saya’

Heart Evangelista meets Vogue editor Anna Wintour in Paris

Heart Evangelista goes blonde for the summer