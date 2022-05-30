Dept. of Agriculture-7 launches ‘Tabo sa DA’  

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has launched its “Tabo sa DA” in its complex in Barangay Maguikay here on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The tabo, which will go on until Thursday, June 2, is the culmination activity for the celebration of the Farmers and Fisherfolk Month.

Different agricultural products, including fresh vegetables, fruits, and delicacies, are available at the marketplace, which is open to the public.

DA-7 Director Joel Elumba said over 13 exhibitors from Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, and Negros have participated in the tabo.

The DA-7 said buying these products will help farmers who came all the way from the different provinces of the region to display their goods.

The tabo will be open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Elumba said the Farmers and Fisherfolk Month had been celebrated yearly and it’s just recently that the “Tabo sa DA” was added as one of the highlights of the celebration.

Aside from selling various agricultural products, other activities include free veterinary services, pest diagnostics, and technical assistance on production.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

DA-7 says there is enough supply of pork meat for holiday season

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy