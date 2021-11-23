DA-7 says there is enough supply of pork meat for holiday season

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has assured consumers that there would be enough supply of pork meat in Cebu during the holiday season.

Wilberto Castillo, Regional Technical Director for Research and Regulations of the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas, said that based on their monitoring in November, they have a 156 percent sufficiency level and even a surplus of 56 percent.

Castillo said they expect that the demand for pork meat would increase by 20 percent during the holiday.

He said that the region has not been supplying as many live hogs to Metro Manila, unlike last March to June where they shipped about 3,000 to 5,000 heads of live hogs.

He said that operations of hog farms in Metro Manila are more stable now than before due to the threat of African Swine Fever.

He said though there may be an increase in market prices because of high demand but would not probably reach P300 per kilo because of the ample supply.

Castillo said they conduct daily price monitoring in the island’s big markets.

Currently, the market price of pork meat is playing between P240 and P280.

Other than pork meat, Castillo said there is also an ample supply of beef, chicken, and vegetables for the holiday season. /rcg

