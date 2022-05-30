Christina Frasco named as new Tourism Secretary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, May 30 has unveiled more members of its Cabinet, including reelectionist Liloan Mayor Ma. Christina Frasco.

In a press conference held in Manila, Marcos Jr.’s press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles announced that five more appointees had accepted the offers to be a part of the incoming President’s Cabinet.

Frasco was among them. She was named as the incoming Secretary for the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Frasco won her bid to be reelected as the town mayor of Liloan in north Cebu during the May 9 local elections. She is also currently serving as the spokesperson of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Other incoming Cabinet officials included broadcaster Erwin Tulfo for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD); Amenah Pangandaman for the Department of Budget and Management (DBM); Ivan John Enrile Uy for the Department of Information and Communications (DICT); and Naida Angping for Presidential Management Staff.

This is the second time a Cebuano official will be leading the country’s Tourism department.

It can be recalled that during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, from 2004 to 2010, former Cong. Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano served as its Tourism secretary. | with reports from INQUIRER.net.

