Spectrum runners win in CCBI Run for a Cause

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Spectrum Runners’ Asia Paraase and Prince Joey Lee continue their dominance on the road after topping the 5-kilometer race of the “Chamber of Customs Brokers Inc (CCBI): A Run for a Cause” last Sunday, May 30, 2022, at the Cebu Port Authority grounds at the North Reclamation Area here.

Paraase, who recently topped a 12-kilometer race in the Cebu City Summer Fun Run, flexed her winning form anew by crossing the finish line first in the 5k female category.

Her teammate Lee, who placed second in the 12k race of the Cebu City Summer Fun Run, finally captured a first place finish by dominating the men’s 5k race.

Paraase clocked in at 21 minutes and 12 seconds to outrun Cherry Andrin, who settled for second place with a time of 22:39. Princess Baldos rounded off the top three, clocking 23:39.

Lee finished the men’s 5k race with a time of 16:15. He was followed closely by Jerome Casinillo with the time of 16:17, and Mark Kevin Revilla, who finished third, clocking 16:49.

Meanwhile, former All Women’s Ultramarathon champion Lizane Abella ruled the 3k female category with a time of 12:13.

In the men’s 3k race, Mark Mahinay emerged as the fastest runner by clocking in 09:22.

The foot race organized by the CCBI drew more than a hundred runners. The race was held for the benefit of the Cancer Warriors Foundation Inc.

