DOT launches ‘Keep the Fun Going’ sustainable tourism campaign with gamified challenges

The Department of Tourism (DOT) launches the second phase of the Save Our Spots (SOS) campaign titled, “Keep the Fun Going”, to encourage tourists to practice eco-friendly travels.

The campaign builds on the gains of the SOS phase one that was launched in 2019 to educate travelers about becoming responsible tourists. “Keep the Fun Going” aims not only to educate but also motivate travelers to take part in sustainable tourism practices, mainly through gamified challenges.

“The DOT has been integrating sustainable tourism principles in its projects, programs and policies, even involving tourists to be part of these efforts. Through the SOS campaign, we aim to raise awareness about responsible travel and emphasize that every small act goes a long way to ensure that future generations will continue to benefit from and enjoy nature’s abundance,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

The Philippines is home to some of the world’s richest ecosystems and diverse species, which are facing both climate change and human threats, such as overtourism and neglect of the environment.

To inspire more tourists to practice sustainable travel, the campaign will highlight a gamified experience featuring four eco-friendly ways to travel. The challenges will be demonstrated through collaboration with local key influencers, after which, the public will be enjoined to accomplish at least two of the four activities, which are:

The “Certified Foot Soldier Challenge” that encourages travelers to walk, hike, or bike more often;

The “Zero-Waste Warrior”, which inspires travelers to reduce waste by avoiding single-use plastics and always bringing reusable water bottles, utensils, and shopping bags;

The “resTOURism Advocate Challenge” that encourages tourists to volunteer in restoration efforts of communities, such as planting activities, clean-up drives, and wildlife preservation; and,

The “Eco-Staycationer Challenge” that motivates tourists to book in eco-friendly accommodations, such as local homestays or ANAHAW-awardee hotels that take action to promote sustainability.

Participants will have a chance to win by completing at least two challenges and posting them on social media with the following guidelines:

STEP 1. Take a photo of yourself doing the challenges.

For Certified Foot Soldier, you may use an app to track or record your steps or bike ride as proof.

For Eco-staycationer, best if you can include an eco-friendly practice of the establishment in your video. Camping and staycation trips (in a green hotel) are qualified.

STEP 2. Upload your photo.

Put a geotag and write a short description.

STEP 3. Tag the official DOT social media accounts:

Tiktok: tourismphilippines

Instagram: tourism_phl

Facebook: facebook.com/DepartmentOfTourism

Twitter: TourismPHL

STEP 4. Include the #KeepTheFunGoing and #ChallengeDone hashtags in your caption

STEP 5. Tag 3 of your friends in your post

STEP 6. Make sure to set your profile in public so we can see your entry

All entries will be drawn through an electronic raffle. Weekly winners will be announced every Saturday and will be notified thru Facebook Personal Message. The two grand winners, which will be chosen from all the qualified entries, will win a FREE TRIP for two to Palawan.

Join the #KeepTheFunGoing movement today and be an eco-warrior. To learn more about the campaign, visit philippines.travel/saveourspots.

