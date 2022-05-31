‘Tourism key to revitalize PH’s post-pandemic growth’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the country’s new Tourism Secretary, Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco vowed to usher an era of ‘effective tourism governance’ to boost the tourism industry here.

Frasco, in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 31, thanked President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. for appointing her to lead the Department of Tourism (DOT).

“It is with profound gratitude and deep humility that I accept the offer of President-elect Bongbong Marcos to serve the Filipino people as the next Secretary of the Department of Tourism,” said Frasco.

In turn, Frasco, who won her reelection as mayor of Liloan town in northern Cebu, promised to support Marcos Jr.’s plans on rebuilding and revitalizing the tourism sector, which included ‘effective tourism governance.’

“In Cebu where tourism is a major driver of our economy, I have seen first hand the devastating effects of the pandemic and recent calamities, and the positive impact that effective tourism governance can have on the revival of the tourism industry,” she said.

“Cognizant of the necessity and effectivity of strong support for and among local government units, consensus-building, coordination, and collaboration with tourism stakeholders and the private sector, infrastructure investment, sustainability and innovation, job generation and social protections for tourism workers, and focused strategies on the development of our core strengths, I am eager to support President-elect Marcos’ vision to revitalize tourism so it may significantly propel the Philippines’ post-pandemic economic growth,” she added.

Frasco also thanked incoming Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, her family and her constituents in Liloan for their unwavering support.

Frasco currently serves as Duterte-Carpio’s spokesperson.

On Monday, May 30, Marcos Jr.’s press secretary, lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles, announced that Frasco and four other personalities have accepted the offer to be part of the new administration’s Cabinet.

Aside from Frasco, other incoming Cabinet officials include broadcaster Erwin Tulfo for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD); Amenah Pangandaman for the Department of Budget and Management (DBM); Ivan John Enrile Uy for the Department of Information and Communications (DICT); and Naida Angping for Presidential Management Staff. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

/dcb

