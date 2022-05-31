LPA-induced rains to persist over Visayas, parts of Luzon and Mindanao

By: Beatrice Pinlac - Inquirer.net | May 31,2022 - 09:22 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) near Southern Leyte will bring rains over the entire region of Visayas, and in some parts of Luzon and Mindanao, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday morning.

The LPA was monitored 95 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte as of 3 a.m., the state weather bureau reported.

While the LPA poses low chances of progressing into a storm, Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio noted that it will cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Visayas, Caraga, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Southern Quezon.

Residents in these areas were likewise warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

“Itong low pressure ay inaasahan nating malusaw ngayong araw,” Aurelio said.

(We’re expecting this low pressure area to dissolve within the day.)

Meanwhile, in the remaining areas of the country, including Metro Manila, the weather bureau forecasted partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

“Madalas itong bahagyang maulap ay sa bandang umaga pero sa hapon at gabi, mataas ang tsansa ng mga pag-ulan,” Aurelio noted.

(Partly cloudy skies will prevail in the morning but when afternoon and evening comes, there will be high chances of rain.)

