PRO-7 chief to policemen engaged in illegal activities: Stop it for your family’s sake



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is warning all policemen engaged in illegal activities to stop what they’re doing or suffer the consequences.

PRO-7 chief Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega made this statement after a police officer and a cohort were arrested for allegedly stealing cable wires worth P50,000 last Saturday, May 30, 2022 in Barangay Guadalupe, here.

Vega identified the policeman as Police Staff Sergeant Joel Superales Soliva Jr, 37, of Canmano, Sagbayan in Bohol. His cohort was identified as Peter Lou Catulong “Ikloy” Bantilo, 23, of B. Rodriguez St, Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City.

Thes suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing 4 to 5 meters of black cable wires. Soliva was a member of the Philippine National Police assigned at the Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 7.

“Binalaan ko na kayo mula’t umpisa ng aking liderato. Pero may ilan pa rin na ayaw makinig at patuloy na inaabuso ang katungkulan bilang isang alagad ng batas. Kung may malasakit kayo sa pamilya ninyo, itigil nyo na! Huwag ninyong antayin na batas na ang maniningil,” Vega said.

Soliva started his service in 2012 and temporarily resides in Barangay Bacayan, Talamban, Cebu City.

Police were able to recover pieces of evidence such as a metal saw with a handle, a 9 mm Glock pistol loaded with a magazine with ammunition, a PRC I.D bearing the name of Joel Superales Soliva Jr, keys, and a blue Suzuki multicab.

Quoting the outcome of the investigation, Police Major Jonathan dela Cerna, chief of the Guadalupe Police Station, said that on Saturday, they received a call from a Barangay tanod reporting the said incident.

“Pag-abot sa area, daghan nga mga tawo, gadumog ng mga tawo. Ilang giingon nga police ning isa ani,” Dela Cerna said.

He added that the network company who owns the cable wires also raised complaints over the series of stealing in the area.

“As per report, kadaghan na daw ni,” Dela Cerna said.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Guadalupe Police Station.

