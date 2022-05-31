RnR Ice Cream tops 2nd Hinuwalan tatluhan chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The visiting RnR Ice Cream Corner Zamboanga ruled the 2nd Hinuwalan Toledo Chess Tournament-Joyful Inter-Cities and Municipalities’ tatluhan (3-man team) category over the weekend at the Toledo City Sports Complex.

The team comprised of National Master (NM) Joey Albert Florendo, John Cyrus Borce, and Rhenz Rheann Auza finished the eight-round Swiss system rapid format tournament with 7.0 points and earned the highest tie-break points of 19.5.

Borce led the team with 7.0 points, Auza has 6.5 points while NM Florendo added 6.0 points. They went home with the P25,000 purse for their superb performance during the tournament.

They opened their campaign with three straight wins.

Their first victory came against Minglanilla Boys 2 of Deiter Sumalo, Arnold Macabudbud, and Johnsen Nedic. They then beat Compostela Keepers of Marloe Leyco, Alkenberkadqof Codilla, and Emmanuel Arcamo Sr., and against Haso Haso Opon of Michal Pinar, Ariel Joseph Abellana, and Bhel Ortiz.

Their three-game winning streak was snapped in round four by eventual second placer, Lapu-Lapu Da Darzcor 14.

Allan Pason and Patrick Chua defeated NM Florendo and Auza, respectively, while Borce was the lone winner for RnR Ice Cream defeating Raymond Abellana.

After losing to Lapu-Lapu, RnR Ice Cream bounced back strong by winning all their remaining four games on the way to grabbing the title.

They edged Brgy. Kamputhaw-ECPRO, Dumaguete Champions, Jaz Toledo, and Escalante City Attackers in their last four matches.

Lapu-Lapu City Da Darzcor 14 which scored 6.0 points pocketed P20,000 for second place, while Jaz Toledo of Rommel Ganzon, Dennis Navales, and Jerome Cabantan rounded off the top three with 5.0 points and received P15,000 purse.

Dumaguete Champions, Quantum Zero Mandaue City, Abanco Realty Bacolod, Toledo Spartans, Escalante City Attackers, Anak ng Teteng (Liloan), and Chess Infinitum Team Cebu City placed fourth to 10th, respectively.

In the kiddies division, Reduard Contaoi emerged champion after scoring 6.0 points against Apple Rubin who also finished with the same score. However, Contaoi had the higher tie-break points of 32 in tiebreak 2 and 30 points in tiebreak 3.

Meanwhile, Rubin scored 31 in tiebreak 2 and 29.5 in tiebreak 3, to settle for second place. Nina Dela Torre rounded off the top three in the kiddies division with 5.5 points.

The tournament was co-organized by the Toledo City Trojans professional chess team and the City government of Toledo. /rcg

