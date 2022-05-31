More aid for Odette victims to be released in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More Cebu City residents whose homes and other structures were damaged by Typhoon Odette will get financial assistance soon.

The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) said they are now waiting for the release of the additional budget for the Odette financial assistance.

The assistance was part of the P400 million allocated budget by the City Council that was passed early this year in the first Supplemental Budget (SB).

DSWS head, Portia Basmayor, told CDN Digital that from P400 million budget, at least an estimated 80,000 structure owners are targeted to be the beneficiaries.

On May 13, post-elections, at least 30,000 of those 80,000 have already received their P5,000 cash assistance.

This means, that at least 50,000 more beneficiaries are set to receive their Odette assistance in the coming weeks.

“Ang nahuman pag last week is ang katong May 13 nga release. Pero naa pa tay umaabot nga another release napud. Nagwait ta sa CTO (City Treasurer’s Office) sa ilang cash advance,” said Basmayor.

Basmayor notes that these estimated P50,000 beneficiaries have already been listed, reviewed, and submitted to the CTO for the budget release, which means they are already identified.

Once the CTO is able to release the budget in their system, the distribution will be announced immediately by the DSWS to inform the beneficiaries.

Basmayor said that because of the upcoming distribution, those who failed to claim their financial assistance last May 13 to 26, 2022, can go to the DSWS to process a re-payroll of the assistance.

She said that the mayor wants all of the budget to be released to the beneficiaries and to avoid returning it to the city’s coffers as much as possible. So those who failed to claim will get another chance to get financial aid.

For now, Basmayor urge patience to Odette victims as the next release is set very soon since the budget is there and only needs to be processed. /rcg

