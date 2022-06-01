Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi finally visits mom in Parma, Italy

CEBU, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and her mother Maria Luisa Rabimbi finally spent some quality time in Parma, Italy.

On Instagram, MUPH Director of Communications Voltaire Tayag shared some photos of Cortesi and her mom with the caption “Precious moments between Celeste and her Mom in Parma, Italy.”

Right after winning this year’s MUPH crown, the 24-year-old Filipina-Italian beauty queen shared a photo of her mother’s heartfelt reaction to her win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CELESTE CORTESI🌹 (@celeste_cortesi)

”Far from each other, but always connected. To make you proud is the greatest fulfillment of my life,” Cortesi wrote.

During the pageant’s finals, Cortesi was asked, “If you could stop time for a day, how would you spend it?”

Her winning answer was dedicated to her mom, “If I could stop time, I would spend it with my family, especially my mother. It’s been two years since I haven’t spent time with my family because they live in Italy, and I came here in the Philippines just by myself. If I had a chance to spend one day, I would definitely be with my mom, and I would just tell her how much I love her and I miss her.”

Cortesi is set to represent the Philippines in the 71st Miss Universe pageant. /rcg

READ: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi shares her win with her mom