DOLE-7: Almost 4,000 jobs available on June 12’s Kalayaan Day Job Fair

CEBU CITY, Philippines — About 4,000 job openings await job seekers in the region during the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas’ (DOLE-7) 2022 Kalayaan Day Job Fair scheduled on June 12, 2022 in Cebu and Negros Oriental.

DOLE 7 said in a statement today, June 3, that close to 4,000 vacancies for local employment would be up for grabs for all job seekers during their would-be 2022 Kalayaan, Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) on June 12.

According to the DOLE-7, jobseekers from Cebu and Negros Oriental will have a wide range of local positions to choose from, with 31 participating employers posting several vacancies for the job fair. A total of 2,675 of these vacancies can be availed by job seekers in Cebu.

Job seekers from Cebu are advised to visit Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City while those from Negros Oriental can go to Lamberto Macias Complex Center in Dumagete City.

The job vacancies posted include customer service representatives, technical support representatives, masons, carpenters; financial support advisors; cashiers, and technical support advisors.

“We enjoin job seekers to make the most of the opportunities made available for them to be able to find work. As much as possible, we want as many job seekers as possible joining these events,” Undersecretary and Victor Del Rosario, DOLE-7 head, said in a statement.

DOLE-7 also reminded applicants to pre-register online at bit.ly/Register-DOLERO7-JobFair and to ready their updated resume and curriculum vitae, bio data, picture (2×2), certificate of employment (if available), diploma or transcript of records, and authenticated birth certificate.

These job fairs are open to all unemployed, skilled and unskilled workers, fresh college graduates, graduates of training institutions, displaced workers and employees seeking advancement. Applicants, DOLE-7 said, could also be hired on the spot.

DOLE said more than 70 applicants from Cebu and Bohol were hired on the spot during its May 1 Labor Day TNK job and business fairs.

