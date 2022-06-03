Iya Villania is one active mom in her final trimester
CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity mom Iya Villania-Arellano has proved that pregnant women can still be active during the final trimester.
The 35-year-old TV host and celebrity mom showed off groovy and energetic dance moves with her baby bump.
She posted a video of her and her husband Drew Arellano dancing in a TikTok duet with Joshua Zamora and Jopay Paguia.
They can be seen dancing the popular “Wait a Minute!” dance challenge
“As requested 😂 with my seasonal tiktokerist @drewarellano,” she captioned the video.
View this post on Instagram
Iya is one active mom as she shared on Instagram last May 13, her pregnancy workout routine.
“Continuing to stay active as we countdown the weeks before we meet #4!!! I really have been blessed to still be able to move, work and workout thru yet another pregnancy,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
The celebrity couple is expecting their fourth child. Iya and Drew got married in 2014, after 10 years of being together. They have three kids—Primo, Leon, and Alana.
