Iya Villania is one active mom in her final trimester

CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity mom Iya Villania-Arellano has proved that pregnant women can still be active during the final trimester.

The 35-year-old TV host and celebrity mom showed off groovy and energetic dance moves with her baby bump.

She posted a video of her and her husband Drew Arellano dancing in a TikTok duet with Joshua Zamora and Jopay Paguia.

They can be seen dancing the popular “Wait a Minute!” dance challenge

“As requested 😂 with my seasonal tiktokerist @drewarellano,” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iya Villania-Arellano (@iyavillania)

Iya is one active mom as she shared on Instagram last May 13, her pregnancy workout routine.

“Continuing to stay active as we countdown the weeks before we meet #4!!! I really have been blessed to still be able to move, work and workout thru yet another pregnancy,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iya Villania-Arellano (@iyavillania)

The celebrity couple is expecting their fourth child. Iya and Drew got married in 2014, after 10 years of being together. They have three kids—Primo, Leon, and Alana.

RELATED STORIES

Iya Villania still busy working well into her 37th week of pregnancy

Shhhh!: Duday tells mom to keep quiet

Iya binawi ang sinabing ayaw nang mabuntis: It’s so addictive that you just want to have more babies!

Iya Villania flaunts 8th-month baby bump: ‘Not long before we meet the little man’

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy