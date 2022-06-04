Rerouting in F. Ramos St. continues pending completion of CCTO traffic study

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Motorists heading to General Maxilom Avenue will continue to take a right turn at the Raintree Mall as the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) continues to implement the rerouting in F. Ramos pending completion of their traffic study.

CCTO Spokesperson Paul Gotiong said they will only reopen the road once their planning team will have submitted a report and recommendation of its findings.

“Unfortunately they are not yet done with the simulation. The process man gud after data collection needs to be encoded and due to limited personnel only one person is doing it,” he told CDN Digital in a text message on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The rerouting plan in the area started last May 19 to give way to a week-long study. The rerouting was implemented the following day, May 20.

Gotiong said that so far, based on their monitoring, the main cause of traffic volume is in General Maxilom, Gorordo Ave., and Gen. Echavez Street, while the traffic along F. Ramos St. to Juana Osmeña St. is still acceptable with moderate congestion along Arlington Pond.

Gotiong said that as part of their study, the CCTO will soon implement an adjustment on the traffic light phasing when they have the numbers and details already. The traffic lights included are those in the intersection of Maxilom-Juana Osmeña and Maxilom-Echavez/Gorordo.

He also said they have already coordinated with the contractor of the new traffic light system and soon they will be doing synchronization of the traffic lights in these areas. /rcg

