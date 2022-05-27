CCTO to extend rerouting plan along F. Ramos Street until next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The temporary rerouting plan implemented along F. Ramos Street here since last week could still be extended until next week, the Cebu City Transportation Office said.

CCTO spokesperson Paul Gotiong told CDN Digital in a text message on Friday, May 27, 2022, that they are still finishing the study for the improvement of the flow of traffic along General Maxilom Avenue.

“We are still finishing the study and our planning will conclude its report hopefully by next week,” he said.

The CCTO started implementing the temporary rerouting plan along F. Ramos Street last Friday, May 20, after an announcement in their official Facebook page came out the day before, May 19. The CCTO advised motorists heading to General Maxilom Avenue to take a right turn at Raintree Mall as the road from F. Ramos Street to General Maxilom Avenue was made a ‘no entry’ area.

Gotiong, on Friday, said the extension of the rerouting until next week is possible, especially if they see an improved flow of vehicle traffic in the area.

He, however, said that as per their monitoring in the past days, the traffic situation there now “is not worst, but average.”

He also said that they will soon implement an adjustment on the traffic light phasing when they have the numbers and details already. Traffic lights included are those in the intersection of Maxilom-Juana Osmeña and Maxilom-Echavez/Gorordo.

“We will wait for the recommendation of our planning (team),” he said.

