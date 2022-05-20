CCTO implements temporary rerouting in F. Ramos St. for traffic study

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A temporary rerouting plan is implemented along F. Ramos Street in Cebu City starting today, Friday, May 20, 2022, to give way for an ongoing study to improve the flow of traffic along General Maxilom Avenue.

“The study will be for a week. Hopefully, we can find and make solutions. As to the rerouting, we will still see by next week the outcome,” said Paul Gotiong, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) spokesperson.

Gotiong said they observed a very slow movement of traffic along Gen. Maxilom the past months.

“We have been doing a study before and after the rerouting. This data will be used to assess the situation so we can make necessary adjustments as to the phasing of our traffic lights as well,” he told CDN Digital.

He said they would be observing the current traffic situation there for a week.