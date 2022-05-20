CCTO implements temporary rerouting in F. Ramos St. for traffic study
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A temporary rerouting plan is implemented along F. Ramos Street in Cebu City starting today, Friday, May 20, 2022, to give way for an ongoing study to improve the flow of traffic along General Maxilom Avenue.
“The study will be for a week. Hopefully, we can find and make solutions. As to the rerouting, we will still see by next week the outcome,” said Paul Gotiong, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) spokesperson.
Gotiong said they observed a very slow movement of traffic along Gen. Maxilom the past months.
“We have been doing a study before and after the rerouting. This data will be used to assess the situation so we can make necessary adjustments as to the phasing of our traffic lights as well,” he told CDN Digital.
He said they would be observing the current traffic situation there for a week.
The CCTO announced the traffic rerouting plan in the area on Thursday, May 19.
Motorists heading to General Maxilom Avenue are advised to take a right turn at Raintree Mall. The road from F. Ramos Street to General Maxilom Avenue will be a no entry area.
The CCTO also advised all public utility buses (PUBs) and public utility jeepneys (PUJs) from F. Ramos Street going to General Maxilom Avenue that they should turn left, take Arlington Pond Street, then turn right to Osmeña Boulevard and then back to General Maxilom Avenue.
/dbs
