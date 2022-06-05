DA issues rules for rabbit importation

By: Jordeene Lagare - Philippine Daily Inquirer | June 05,2022 - 10:35 AM
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has issued guidelines on the importation of rabbits as an alternative to pork, which many local farmers have stopped producing.

The DA said an importer must apply for an import clearance through the DA’s intercommerce services.

Only certified rabbit farms and authorized exporters endorsed by the source country will be accepted.

The DA may allow the entry of vaccinated and unvaccinated rabbits, subject to certain protocols.

The imported rabbits must be at least 60 days of age and not pregnant during the time of travel. Each rabbit must be embedded with identification marks, such as a microchip.

