LOOK: Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton share stunning prenuptial photos
CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton are looking stunning in their prenup photos in Nueva Ecija.
The couple shared their dreamy prenup photos on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Abalos said the photoshoot was taken in December 2021.
“Una sa lahat salamat sa inyong mga pagbati. Our prenup happened Dec. last year in my hometown in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija,”Abalos captioned his Instagram post.
Rushton also shared some of their prenup photos on Instagram and captioned the photos, “One of the best things that happened in 2021.”
On June 2, 2022, the couple revealed that they were engaged last year.
“Habambuhay ko pasasalamatan ang Panginoon sa buhay mo Baba. Patugtugin na ang kampana! 9/1/21 she said ‘syempre’,” Abalos shared.
