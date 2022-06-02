Jason Abalos and Vicky Rushton announce wedding engagement

CEBU, Philippines—Jason Abalos and long time girlfriend Vicky Rushton are now engaged.

The actor announced their engagement on his Instagram page today, June 2, 2022.

“Habambuhay ko pasasalamat ang Panginoon sa buhay mo Baba. Patugtugin na ang kampana! 😘❤️” he wrote in the caption of his post.

(I will thank the Lord for your life, Baba. Let the bells ring.)

Jason revealed that it was last year, in September 1, when he popped the question to Vicky.

“9/1/21 she said “syempre”,” he said.

Both uploaded on their respective Instagram accounts, a photo of them in an embrace while Vicky was wearing her engagement ring.

Vicky posted a photo of her left hand’s print on the sand with the engagement ring on it.

“So, Baba and I have been keeping a little secret… 🤍,” she captioned.

The former beauty queen and actress ended her post with a scripture from the bible.

“When the time is right I, the Lord, will make it happen.” Isaiah 60:22.

The couple is yet to reveal the date of their wedding.

RELATED STORIES

Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are now engaged

Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged: ‘Here’s to Forever with you!’

Cebuana beauty queen Steffi Aberasturi is engaged!

/dbs