Cebu City Police Office undergoes minor reshuffling



CEBU CITY, Philippines —Cebu City Police Office reshuffled some of its police officers starting in the first week of June 2022.

The movement is prompted by the considered promotion of Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Devaras, the former deputy director for administration of the CCPO, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the new deputy director for operations of the CCPO.

Rafter said that there is no other reason of the reshuffling apart from the considered promotion of Devaras.

Devaras was moved to the regional office. Apart from Devaras, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the former deputy director for operations of the CCPO, went up as CCPO’s new deputy director for administration.

Police Major Jose Angelo Acupinpin, the former chief of the Pardo Police Station, and Police Major Dindo Alaras, the former station commander of Mambaling Police Station, will also be given a higher position in the CCPO.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Clark Arriola, former chief of the City Intelligence Unit of CCPO, was moved to the Tuburan Police Station as its station commander. Taking his post is Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Rosario.

Rafter said that they are still waiting for the final publication of orders over this reshuffling. Rafter assured the public that there is no problem or major adjustment on their anti-criminal operations due to the reshuffling.

