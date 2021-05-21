All Lapu disaster personnel test negative for drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- All 52 personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) have tested negative from illegal drug use.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), in a phone interview on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The random drug test was held at the Art Gallery building in Barangay Gun-ob.

Lao said that they conducted random drug testing as the city intensifies its campaign in establishing a drug-free workplace in the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

Lao said that the DRRMO has a total of 100 personnel, but only 52 underwent the drug test today since the rest of them has earlier been tested.

“Ang uban man gud nila toa sa Olango Island, and na-test na pod to sila earlier,” Lao said.

Lao, however, said that if an employee would yield a positive result of the drug test, this will be subjected to a confirmatory test.

They will also be endorsed to the city mayor for possible sanctions. /rcg