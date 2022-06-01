Chan stands first in line during Lapu-Lapu’s surprise drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan was the first to submit himself to a surprise drug test conducted among City Hall employees on Wednesday morning, June 1, 2022.

The drug test was facilitated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), together with a DOH accredited drug-testing laboratory.

Around 518 employees from 12 departments were subjected to the drug test, however, the 210 workers from the Clean and Green will be tested next week, since they were already deployed in the field.

Before the drug test, a meeting was conducted with all employees at the City Hall Atrium located on the second floor where the surprise drug test was announced.

“Kay naa man ta’y executive ni mayor, napirmahan nani niya sa pag-first term palang niya. Ako lang ni isulti daan para makapangutana unsa ma’y basis nato nga mag-drug test ta. Ang executive order no. 35 ni mayor Chan nga iyang gipirmahan kaniadtong 2019. Executive institutionalizing a drug-free workplace in the local government unit in Lapu-Lapu City, including the offices and the 30 barangays and providing sanction for violation,” CLOSAP head Garry Lao said.

Lao also explained that regular employees who would yield a positive result will undergo due process through confirmatory testing, while coterminous employees such as casuals and job orders will immediately be fired.

“Duna ta’y paagi ana, ato nang ipadangat sa HR kung unsay proseso kung magpositibo siya. Mo-undergo ba siya ug rehabilitation, temporarily ma-suspended siya para mapahigayon ang iyang pagpa-rehab,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

On why he submitted himself first to the drug test this morning.

“Para gyud makita nila nga matinud-anon ta sa maong kampanya, gustoon nato nga drug-free ang workplace nato dinhi sa Lapu-Lapu City,” he added.

After the election, this is the first drug test that was initiated by CLOSAP. /rcg

