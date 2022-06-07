Noted Guimaras cyclist shines in Liloan race

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Lea Denise Belgira was only in Cebu for a vacation.

She ended up getting more than just a vacation.

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist in downhill mountain bike who is from Guimaras flexed her winning form in the inaugural Exterra Extreme Enduro mountain bike race last Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

It was a fitting comeback for Belgira of Guimaras Island, who faltered in the recently concluded 31st SEA Games in Vietnam after suffering from a flat tire during the downhill mountain bike competition.

Last Sunday, she redeemed herself by topping the competition that featured three stages with various distances at the Lataban Hills of Liloan.

She finished the competition with a time of 23 minutes and seven seconds, besting Cebuana elite rider Pamela Jane Ruiz, who settled for second place with a time of 26:56. Mayan Doyon completed the top three in the category, clocking 27:45.

In her Facebook post, Belgira revealed that she was in Cebu for a vacation. She said she wasn’t planning to compete in last Sunday’s race.

She decided to compete at the last minute and didn’t regret it. She went on to deliver an impressive performance in front of the Cebuano cycling community.

The race co-organized by Team Bipers, Titos of Liloan, and Team Shakoy MTB Enduro/Downhill, attracted around 200 riders.

Joining Belgira on the winning side was Roc Yrogirog, who topped the 19-below category with a time of 19 minutes and 29 seconds.

In the 20-29 years old, Glen Palacio emerged as the fastest rider (18:43), while Junrell Ceniza topped the 30-39 years old with a time of 18:57.

In the 40-years old above, Jonathan Verga emerged as the fastest rider, clocking 21:31, as Jason Alegado ruled the hardtail category by clocking in 20:34. Dhong Macasero ruled the 50-years old with a time of 22:10.

