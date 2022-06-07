Only three so far submit SOCE in Lapu-Lapu — Comelec

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Only three candidates here who ran in the recent May elections have submitted their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE), according to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Lapu-Lapu City.

Among those who submitted their SOCE were incumbent Councilor Flaviano Hiyas and Diosminda Hayashi, who were both candidates for city councilors; and reelected Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Hiyas and Hayashi lost in the last election.

However, the COMELEC is still processing ten more SOCEs that were submitted to them on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, election officer of COMELEC Lapu-Lapu City, said that tomorrow, June 8, 2022, is the deadline for the submission of SOCE.

He said that those who will fail to submit the said document will have to pay a fine.

“One of the disqualification grounds pod ni nato to run for office,” Sarno said.

Winning candidates who will also fail to file their SOCE will not be allowed to take office.

“Ang kanang nakadaog, dili sila kalingkod sa ilang position until maka-file sila sa ilang SOCE,” he added.

/bmjo

