Casimero believes he is the only fighter out there who can stop the Monster

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero, the flamboyant former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight champion said that he’s the only “Ace” remaining who can defeat Japanese boxing superstar Naoya “Monster” Inoue.

On Tuesday evening, the 33-year-old Casimero had numerous Facebook posts a few hours after Inoue scored a second-round TKO victory against Nonito Donaire Jr. in Tokyo, Japan, to become the unified WBC, WBA super, and IBF world bantamweight champion.

In one post, Casimero said that he is the only boxer remaining who has the capability to defeat the unbeaten Japanese superstar.

“Wag kayo mag alala nandito pa ang nag iisang angas nang pinas ang huling baraha Quadro alas,” said Casimero.

In his other post, Casimero called out World Boxing Organization (WBO) president Francisco Valcarcel to give him a chance to become the mandatory challenger to Paul Butler, holder of the WBO world bantamweight strap which he previously held.

“Hello sir, Francisco Valcarcel, the president of World Boxing Organization (WBO), give me a chance sir to fight the champion of WBO, Paul Butler for mandatory. If I win, I will challenge Naoya Inoue. I promise to give a wonderful fight for him,” said Casimero.

It can be remembered that Casimero was stripped of the WBO world bantamweight title last May after violating the British Boxing Board of Control’s medical guidelines.

Casimero was found to have used the sauna to shed off excess weight within the fight week in his world title defense against Paul Butler supposedly on April 22 in Liverpool, England.

Casimero botched their world title showdown, forcing the WBO to strip him of the title and elevating Butler as champion.

It was the second time Casimero botched a world title defense against Butler. Last December, he was rushed to the hospital in Dubai, UAE after suffering from viral gastritis on the eve of the official weigh-in.

The WBO gave Casimero a chance after providing sufficient evidence that he was medically ill.

Casimero and Inoue’s names have long been linked to each other. The brash Filipino has been challenging Inoue for a unification bout since 2021, but the latter didn’t show any

Countless times Casimero bashed Inoue on social media to grab the latter’s attention.

However, both boxers ultimately went separate ways.

Casimero defended his WBO strap twice against Duke Micah and Guillermo Rigondeaux, while Inoue also defended his WBA super and IBF bantamweight belts in dominating fashions.

Casimero also is the ore experienced fighter among the two 31 wins, four defeats, and 21 knockouts. But Inoue has the more impressive resume with an unbeaten record of 23 wins with 20 knockouts.

Casimero still has a huge chance of reclaiming his world title as the WBO still puts him as the top contender for the WBO world bantamweight title as part of its decision of stripping him of his title. /rcg

