bai Hotel Cebu launches self-check-in kiosk, a first in the South

By: - June 08, 2022

In the age of convenience, self-service kiosks have become commonplace in fast-food restaurants, retail outlets, international airports, and increasingly at hotels. And with checking in and out of a hotel have long been one of the greatest points of friction for guests, bai Hotel Cebu launches its self-check-in kiosk, making it the very first outside  Metro Manila hotel to do so. 

With innovative engineering and ergonomic design, the self-check-in kiosk at bai Hotel  Cebu has created a significant positive impact.

“Contactless technology has played a vital role in helping the hotel streamline our operations during the pandemic,” says bai Hotel Cebu’s VP of Operations and General  Manager Alfred Reyes. Times have changed and now guests don’t have time to wait in a  queue to be helped. They can do a quick check-in, pay, get the key, and head on straight to bai Hotel Cebu’s well-appointed rooms and enjoy all its facilities. 

With innovative engineering and ergonomic design, the self-check-in kiosk at bai Hotel  Cebu has created a significant positive impact, offering hotel guests convenience and safety during their stay and further allowing them to enjoy the hotel’s facilities and its surroundings. 

bai Hotel Cebu's self-check-in kiosk has a user friendly interface that's easy to access and a frictionless check-in experience which means  more convenience, more control, and the elimination of frustrating queues.

“This technology provides convenience and privacy and can expedite routine tasks such as check-ins and check-outs,” adds Reyes. bai Hotel Cebu’s self-check-in kiosk has a user friendly interface that’s easy to access and a frictionless check-in experience which means  more convenience, more control, and the elimination of frustrating queues. 

So the next time you visit bai Hotel Cebu, be sure to experience its self-check-in kiosk and  enjoy the rest of your stay, in a true bai Hotel Cebu fashion, fuss-free. 

 

