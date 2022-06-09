LOOK: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli meet with Italian ambassador

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have teased that “exciting times” are coming as they both met with the ambassador of Italy to the Philippines.

The celebrity couple had a “fruitful” meeting with Ambassador Marco Clemente at the Italian Embassy to discuss Filipino-Italian relations, as per Guidicelli’s Instagram page yesterday, June 8. The two countries are marking its 75th anniversary of bilateral relations this year.

Guidicelli gave glimpses of the embassy and its staff. He also showed himself shaking hands with Clemente while he has his other arm around the singer.

“A nice morning coffee with the Italian Ambassador, Ambasciatore Marco Clemente. A fruitful conversation on strengthening The Filipino-Italian relationship. Exciting times ahead!” he said.

Guidicelli comes from an Italian family and he has been introducing Italian culture to Filipinos through his restaurant, Da Gianni Cucina Italiana. The business offers various Italian dishes such as pizza and pasta, among others.

Meanwhile, Geronimo recently finished a baking course at the Heny Sison Culinary School. Guidicelli and other loved ones were present at the singer’s graduation and congratulated her for the milestone.

Geronimo and Guidicelli wed in a private Christian wedding in February 2020. They recently marked their second anniversary, with Guidicelli promising they will be “partners for life.” /ra

