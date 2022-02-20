Matteo Guidicelli to Sarah Geronimo: ‘Through thick and thin and all the ups and downs’

CEBU, Philippines— Matteo Guidicelli took to Instagram to share a sweet anniversary message with his wife Sarah Geronimo.

The celebrity couple marked their second civil wedding anniversary today, February 20, 2022.

“Through thick and thin and all the ups and downs, we will be partners for life. I love you my beautiful wife! You’re the best. ❤️❤️❤️ happy 2nd year anniversary! #theguidicellis,” Guidicelli wrote.

Along with his touching message, Guidicelli also shared some sweet photos with Geronimo.

Celebrity friends and fans showered them with anniversary greetings.

The celebrity couple admitted their relationship last 2014 and were secretly married in civil wedding ceremony in Taguig last 2020.

