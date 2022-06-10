Minglanilla mayor issues show cause order against Minglanilla Plaza rehab contractor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government of Minglanilla in Cebu has issued a show cause order against the contractor of the rehabilitation and improvement of the Minglanilla Plaza for alleged violation of contract.

In a social media post on Friday, June 10, 2022, the Minglanilla LGU said they issued a show cause order against Tuanson Construction after they met with the firm’s representatives on Thursday, June 9.

“Human gipatawag sa buhatan sa Mayor ang Tuanzon Construction kagahapon, diha dayun ni isyu si Mayor Elanito Peña og show cause order batok sa maong construction company kini tungod sa wala nila pagtuman sa kontrata ug wala paghuman sa ilang trabaho nga mao ang rehabilitation ug improvement sa atong plaza,” reads a portion of the post.

(After the mayor called the representative of Tuanzon Construction to appear at the Mayor’s Office, Mayor Elanito Peña then issued a show cause order against the construction company

The social media post also contained a photo of the copy of the actual show cause order addressed and sent to Tuanson Construction.

CDN Digital has tried to reach out to Tuanson Construction for their comment on the matter, but as of this posting, the firm still has not responded yet.

Mayor Elanito Peña, who is also an engineer by profession, asked Tuanson Construction to justify why the outcome of the project allegedly contradicted with the established, concrete, and approved project plan of the rehabilitation and improvement of the Minglanilla Plaza at Poblacion Ward III.

Peña is giving the construction company five days to submit their justification.

Peña also wants to have Tuanson Construction pay for the liquidated damage incurred due to the delay of project turnover.

