Man gunned down while playing computer games in Cebu City

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 11,2022 - 03:19 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 27-year-old man was gunned down by a still unidentified individual while playing computer games just beside his house in the interior part of Sitio Bohol Village, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, past 9 p.m., on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Police Major Efren Diaz, chief of Mambaling Police Station, identified the victim as a certain Morris Añabiza of the said barangay.

Diaz said that at around 9 p.m. while the victim was playing a computer game inside a computer shop, the lone suspect arrived, shot the victim four times in the back, and fled.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground, lifeless.

Police believed that the suspect used a .45 caliber firearm. They also recovered four empty shells, two slugs, and one piece of ammunition from the crime scene.

Police Staff Sergeant Mark Anthony Dela Victoria, investigator of the case, said that based on their initial investigation, the victim was allegedly involved in theft incidents in the area.

They also received information that the victim was previously jailed at the Cebu City Jail for theft.

The police said they will continue to investigate and gather more details about the incident.

