Tour guide killed in Cebu City’s Mango Avenue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified suspects killed a freelance tour guide along General Maxilom Avenue here on Wednesday dawn, March 23, 2022.

Police from the Abellana Police Station confirmed that a shooting incident was reported along General Maxilom Avenue, also known as Mango Avenue, in Barangay Cogon-Ramos at around 12:45 a.m.

The shooting claimed the life of Josemesilito Sosun Alcoriza, 42, a freelance tour guide who resides in Sitio Unit 5, Oppra, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Police Major Nolan Tagsip said that bystanders heard several gunshots fired and discovered Alcoriza’s lifeless and bloodied body lying on the road.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital but physicians declared him dead on arrival.

In the meantime, Tagsip said investigations are ongoing to determine the identities of the suspects.

/bmjo

