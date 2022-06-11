Punta Princesa fire intentionally set? 5 sitios affected, 187 families evacuated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire that was believed to have been intentionally set late Saturday afternoon, has already burned a hundred houses and showed no signs of stopping its fiery march as of 9:30 pm as firefighters struggle against narrow pathways and dwindling water supply.

The blaze was reported at 5:53 pm and has already affected five sitios in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

Some residents claimed to have heard some violent confrontations in one of the houses where the fire was believed to have originated.

Jeff, one of the residents whose house was razed by the fire, told CDN Digital that there is a possibility that the fire was ‘intentional’ as he claimed to have heard some commotion before the fire started in a neighbor’s house.

Some residents even told CDN Digital that a certain Marimar allegedly started the fire.

They said that Marimar’s husband was reportedly arrested for illegal drugs a few hours before the fire broke out which resulted in a confrontation. The residents believed that Marimar burned their house out of anger.

Firefighters, however, said that these allegations need to be proven as they could not file a case out of hearsay.

As of 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, firefighters are still battling the blaze that seemed to have grown by the hour. Some firemen complained about the narrow pathways in the area that added to their woes. Also, some fire hydrants are reportedly running out of water.

Residents believed that so far, the blaze has already consumed a hundred houses in Sitios Tuburan, Arca, Trinidad, Enriquez, and Merco all in Barangay Punta Princesa.

Some residents who were able to escape unhurt helplessly watched their homes being gobbled up by the raging inferno.

Some of them have nothing on except for the clothes that they were wearing.

The fire was reported at 5:58 pm and was raised to a second alarm at 6 pm. Twenty minutes later it was raised to third alarm and then to fourth alarm at 6:50 pm.

Affected residents were temporarily housed at the Atillo Gym and at the Lourdes Parish Gym. /rcg

