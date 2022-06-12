No shortage of poultry products in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities here in Cebu assured the public that there is no shortage of poultry products amid the island province’s ban on the importation of poultry and live birds from bird flu-hit areas.

The Provincial Veterinary Office made this announcement following reports that several wet markets in Cebu experienced insufficient supply of dressed chickens.

Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy, the provincial veterinarian, said the incident was due to logistical difficulties, and not the shortage of actual production and supply of poultry.

“In the past few days, there are some issues in our production sites and dressing plants. So, there were technical difficulties on their part which affected the production of dressed chickens and cuts. That’s one,” said Vincoy.

“Apart from that, there were also logistical issues in moving and distributing the products. But I think some of the companies supplying our markets have already addressed this,” she added.

On the other hand, poultry suppliers in Cebu province are bracing for a rise in demand for chicken and other poultry products as restrictions ease.

Vincoy said most of the poultry farms and producers here are expanding their operations in order to increase their production and address the rising demand.

Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, continue to ban the importation of live birds, poultry products and byproducts from bird flu-afflicted areas in Luzon, Mindanao and abroad.

The island province is also implementing strict surveillance and border controls for poultry and live birds shipped from areas not hit by the highly contagious avian influenza.

Cebu is free from any confirmed cases of bird flu as of this moment.

