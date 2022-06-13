Cebu City Government honors individuals, institutions behind its success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Individuals and institutions, who played key roles and contributions for the betterment of Cebu City by supporting its programs and undertakings, took the spotlight during the 124th Philippine Independence Day Awards Night and Ball on Sunday, June 12.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros presented plaques of recognition to a total of 23 awardees, 12 of whom came from the public sector while 11 were from the private sector.

“In this evening, incorporated is the awarding ceremony for distinguished individuals or groups, one way or the other have done their share of bringing what Cebu City (is) now…Rise toward a challenge of a new beginning that is the thing,” Rama said in a message which he delivered during the gathering held in a hotel and casino in Barangay Lahug.

Among the public sector awardees were outgoing Cebu City Councilors Lea Japson, David Tumulak, Alvin Dizon, and Prisca Niña Mabatid.

However, none of the four awardees came to receive their plaques. Vice Mayor Hontiveros, the presiding officer of the Cebu City Counicl, received the plaques on their behalf.

The City Government of Cebu also recognized Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, Guillermo Viola, Julius Angel, Roberto Varquez, and former Department of Interior and Local Government-Cebu City head and lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero.

The Local School Board and the City Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Team that are both under the Cebu City Hall were also recognized.

Private sector awardees included the Cebu Contractors Association, Shopwise, and Iconique Mall. Plaques were also given to the Archdiocese of Cebu and the non-government organization All-Terrain Medical Relief Organization (AMRO) for their support to the city’s COVID-19 vaccination roll-out program.

The City also recognized Engr. Wilhelm Go, Michael Marquez, Stephanie De Leon, Ana Nulla, Mark Gayon, Mary Renigen, and the Cebu City Dancesport duo Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda, who brought pride to Cebu City in the recently concluded biennial games in Vietnam.

During his speech, Rama emphasized on the need to unite and forget differences for a progressive Cebu City.

“We cannot be rising to the challenge if we are not united. And we can set side the bitterness, the rancor, retribution-thinking of and bring it with what we need forward which is unity,” he said.

Various performances were also made during the Awards Night and Ball, including song performances by Sinulog Idol Grand Prize Winner and Gold Medalist for the World Championship of Performing Arts Ronna Jenn Lofranco Cañete and RAA’s Rhythm Chorus.

Moreover, capping the event was Rama and wife Malou, together with the other City Department heads and officials, who performed their own version of the dance “Rigodon de Honor” through a presentation dubbed as “Baile de Sugbo.”

