Fuschia Anne Ravena: Making a mark for the Cebuano transgender community

CEBU CITY, Philippines– To dream is something everyone can do. But to live a dream, only a few can do.

Luckily, one of the few dreamers and believers is a Cebuana transgender woman, who fought for her dreams and made a mark as the first Miss International Queen Philippines.

Fuschia Anne Ravena, 26, was crowned last Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The Bogo City native not only made her hometown proud but also the transgender community in Cebu.

It took Fuschia five years to complete her transition.

“I started my transition when I joined Queen of Cebu in 2013. I was inspired by my best friend. I see her so feminine, it challenged me a lot because it cost me money to undergo Hormone Replacement therapy, and I’m so grateful because my family is very supportive in everything that I do,” she said.

Fuschia was able to make her transition dreams come true with the help of her poultry business.

This new queen has been joining beauty pageants since she was 14 and she just couldn’t let being part of the Miss International Queen Philippines pass her by.

“I joined Miss International Queen Philippines because this is really my dream,” she said.

Congrats, Fuschia! 👏 👑A Cebuana was crowned as the first Miss International Queen Philippines on Sunday afternoon,… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Now that she will be representing the country for the Miss International Queen this June in Thailand, she takes some time to relax, before she heads back to rehearsals and plan for her strategy in the hopes of bringing home the crown for the Philippines.

“Right now, we still do some meetings, strategies because we’re aiming to win MISS INTERNATIONAL QUEEN❤️,” said Fuschia.

We will be with you in every step of the way, Fuschia!

Mabuhi ka, Cebuana!

/bmjo

