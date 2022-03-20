FACES OF CEBU: Fuschia Anne Ravena, first Miss International Queen Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Fuschia Anne Ravena paved the way for the transgender community in Cebu and in the Philippines to be heard and seen even more.

In case you missed this momentous win for Cebu, Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen Philippines 2022 last March 6, 2022.

The 26-year-old transgender from Bogo City stood out in the competition and brought home the bacon.

But none of these would have been possible without her guardian angel, her mother, Ana Dungog.

In a brief interview with CDN Digital, she mentions how it would have been a more memorable night for her if her mother was still alive.

“My mom passed away just last year,” she said. “My mother has always been supportive in every field that I do. That’s why my mother is very close to my heart.”

Fuschia got to spend some time with some of the elders in an institution here in the Philippines and somehow felt connected with her mom, Ana.

“Isang malaking karangalan na magiging part ng Miss International Queen Philippines i get the chance to visit Kalingap, an institution which’s purpose is very close to my heart❤️ As a “Mama’s Girl” nakakaiyak na isipin wala na si Mama 😢 How i wish my mom is still alive because i know she will be very proud of my humble achievement and that my crown’s a medium to extending help and love❤️,” she shared on her Instagram post.

Fuschia is set to make not just her guardian angel proud this June, but the entire Philippines as she competes in Thailand in the hopes that she will bring home the title, Miss International Queen 2022.

/bmjo

