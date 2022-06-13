DILG seeks adjustments to Cebu’s optional rule on masking outdoors

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is seeking adjustments to the executive order earlier issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in order to align its provisions with the national face mask rule.

DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing said on Monday that a show-cause order against Garcia will be the department’s last resort should these adjustments not be implemented.

“In the meantime, communication is key. A show-cause order will be the last step if ever no adjustments will be made,” Densing said during a Laging Handa briefing.

According to Densing, the DILG will instruct its local officials in Cebu to talk to Garcia or her representatives to make adjustments to some provisions under her executive order, which makes the wearing of face masks in open and well-ventilated spaces optional.

“We will have to ask our officials in the region to talk to the governor to make some adjustments in the executive order. I believe there’s a good intent in the executive order by Gov. Gwen, but more importantly we should most probably look into the details… it should be aligned with what is pronounced by the President,” Densing said.

“Nung tinignan ko po yung EO, may mga ilang area lang naman na hindi nakatugma kagaya ng sinasabi nilang ‘pag crowded places, people are encouraged to wear a face mask,” he added.

(When I saw the EO, there are a few areas that are not aligned with the national guidelines, like the provision stating that the wearing of face masks is encouraged if the area is crowded.)

He pointed out that the wearing of face masks in crowded spaces should be mandated, not merely encouraged.

“Kailangan hindi po encouraged, kailangan mandatory pa rin in crowded areas kasi nagkakadikit dikit po yung tao,” the DILG official said.

(It should not be merely encouraged, but it should be mandatory in crowded areas because people are close to one another.)

“Pero in general terms, kailangan lang naman siya naka-align sa protocols or health protocols as pronounced by the President in the wearing of face masks,” he added.

(But in general terms, we need to align the order’s provisions with that of the health protocols pronounced by the President in the wearing of face masks.)

