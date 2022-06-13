Harbor Pilot-Cebu tops women’s volleyball tourney in Oroquieta

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Harbor Pilot-Cebu dominated the 12th Harbor Pilot Cup Invitational Women’s Volleyball tournament by defeating Iligan City Spartans in the finals last June 12, 2022, at the Villaflor Covered Court in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental last weekend.

The formidable Harbor Pilot-Cebu volleybelles overcame a four-set duel against the Spartans, 25-16,21-25, 25-18, 25-16, in their final match to emerge as tournament champions.

Behind Harbor Pilot-Cebu’s victory was their seasoned head coach Yolanda Rizarri of the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) who manned the team’s gameplan which translated to their dominating run.

The team’s official roster is comprised of former pro and Cesafi players in Abby Praca of Cignal HD Spikers, Rae Ramas of the Philippine Navy, Dimdim Pacres of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), Sheena Quiño of Southwestern University-Phinma, Mates Gloria (USPF), Dyan Darantinao (SWU), Necca Dela Llana, Krizia Talacero, Suzette Panis, KC Sepada, and Khylem Progella.

Harbor Pilot-Cebu clinched the finals berth by defeating El Salvador Deltas, 25-17, 25-17, in the semifinals’ bracket A.

Iligan, meanwhile, topped bracket B vied by four teams.

The rest of the teams that vied in the two-day volleyball tournament were, Gal & Lou Ozamiz, Dumaguete Dexap, JRC Dipolog, Molave MSR, and Siquijor.

The annual tournament was organized by Harbor Pilot headed by its owner, Captain Voting Centino, a known sportsman in Misamis Occidental. The tournament’s goal is to promote sports tourism in Misamis Occidental and Oroquieta City.

/dbs

