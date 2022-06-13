Rivera, Quiñones, SEA Games medalists, rule elite cross country cycling race in Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Philippine team members who recently competed in the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Vietnam shone in last weekend’s Philippine MTB Timed Sessions Cross Country competition in Barangay Sandayong Sur, Danao City, northern Cebu.

Jericho Rivera, 31st SEA Games bronze medalist in the men’s mountain bike cross country competition, flexed his winning form by topping the men’s elite division while fellow SEA Games athlete Nicole Quiñones dominated the women’s elite category.

Rivera, who made his first SEA Games stint last month, ruled the competition which featured a six-lap 19.8-kilometer distance.

Ej Flores, 2019 SEA Games bronze medalist, settled for second place while Mark Lowel Valderama rounded off the top three riders.

In the elite’s distaff side, Ariana Evangelista placed second behind Quiñones while Danao City’s Shagne Paula Yaoyao grabbed the third spot.

The official time of each winning riders of the elite category has yet to be announced by the organizers as of this writing.

On the other hand, Lexi Dormitorio and her sister Aerice ruled the youth girls 13-16 years old category respectively. Lexi Dormitorio finished the competition with the time of 27:16 while Aerice clocked in 28:18, and Zhyka Bendijo placed third at 29:13.

John Andre Aguija topped the youth boys 15-16 years old category with the time of 21:35 while second placer Garem Mendoza claimed the second spot at 21:45, and Justine Anastacio rounded off the top three finishers at 22:12.

The rest of the winning riders in the competition were Allysandra Lungay (newbie women’s), Thirdy Mana-ay (youth boys 13-14), James Earl Cocjin (newbie men’s), Dongkie Sanchez (men’s 40-49), Riemon Lapaza (30-39), and John Villanueva (19-29).

/dbs

