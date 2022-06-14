CEBU CITY, Philippines— Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidate Herlene “Hipon Girl” Budol just met one of her beauty queen idols during the activities of Binibing Pilipinas 2022.

In one of the activities of this year’s pageant, the 23-year-old aspiring beauty queen met up close and personal with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Budol shared on her Instagram account how it was like meeting Queen P herself.

“Ate Pia, Thank you sa mga Word of wisdom mo para sa pangkalahatan ng batch namin sa Binibining Pilipinas 2022. Sobra po ako na inspire dun sa never give up on ur dream! Masarap sa pakiramdam kung araw araw may natutunan tayo sa lahat na bagay kapag may ipinaglalaban ay matutupad. Salamat po ng sobra. Saludo po ako sa husay at galing mo Miss Universe 2015 – Pia Wurtzbach,” reads her caption.

The comedienne, host, and vlogger also said that it was such an honor for her to meet and share a quick chat with Wurtzbach who serves as one of her biggest beauty queen inspirations.

“HIPON GIRL MEETS QUEEN P’ ❤️ LOOK: Nothing but happy thoughts and praises were shared by Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol… Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, June 13, 2022

“Nakakamotive (sic) at inspirIng ang journey nya sa beauty pageant at hanggang ngayon kahit naging successful na cya ay nananatili pa rin ang kanyang kababaang loob. Isa kang tunay na huwaran Ate Pia,” she said. /rcg

